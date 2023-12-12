Will Nick Bonino Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 12?
In the upcoming matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Nick Bonino to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bonino stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Bonino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Bonino has zero points on the power play.
- Bonino's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Bonino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 1-0
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
