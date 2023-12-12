New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Onondaga County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manlius, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.