Onondaga County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: East Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School