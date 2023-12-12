New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 12
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Orange County, New York today? We've got what you need.
Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingston Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Conference: Orange County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
