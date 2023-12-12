Currently, the New York Rangers (19-6-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Barclay Goodrow C Questionable Upper Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Joseph Woll G Out Ankle William Lagesson D Questionable Illness Mark Giordano D Out Finger John Klingberg D Out For Season Hip Matt Murray G Out Hip Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 83 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Toronto's total of 80 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 12th in the league.

With a goal differential of +3, they are 15th in the league.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Maple Leafs (+125) 6

