Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - December 12
Currently, the New York Rangers (19-6-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Barclay Goodrow
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Joseph Woll
|G
|Out
|Ankle
|William Lagesson
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Mark Giordano
|D
|Out
|Finger
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out For Season
|Hip
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +15.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 83 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Toronto's total of 80 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 12th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +3, they are 15th in the league.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Maple Leafs (+125)
|6
