The New York Rangers (19-6-1, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

You can watch the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup on MSG and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 70 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers' 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 26 16 21 37 20 11 0% Vincent Trocheck 26 6 20 26 11 16 63.4% Chris Kreider 26 14 8 22 13 5 30% Mika Zibanejad 26 7 14 21 11 14 53.7% Adam Fox 16 3 14 17 11 6 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 80 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players