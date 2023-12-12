How to Watch the Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (19-6-1, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top squads in the conference.
You can watch the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup on MSG and ESPN+.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 70 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers' 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|26
|16
|21
|37
|20
|11
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|26
|6
|20
|26
|11
|16
|63.4%
|Chris Kreider
|26
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|30%
|Mika Zibanejad
|26
|7
|14
|21
|11
|14
|53.7%
|Adam Fox
|16
|3
|14
|17
|11
|6
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs' total of 80 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|25
|13
|21
|34
|16
|24
|31.2%
|Auston Matthews
|25
|19
|9
|28
|14
|27
|51.1%
|Mitchell Marner
|25
|9
|17
|26
|21
|24
|16.7%
|John Tavares
|25
|8
|17
|25
|18
|14
|61.5%
|Morgan Rielly
|25
|4
|15
|19
|25
|10
|-
