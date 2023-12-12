Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Rangers (19-6-1, -150 on the moneyline to win) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5, +125 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16 of their 21 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.2%).

The Maple Leafs have not played as an underdog this season.

New York is 7-5 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).

Toronto has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +125.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 4-5-1 6.1 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.10 2.90 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 1-9 5-4-1 6.5 3.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.00 2.70 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

