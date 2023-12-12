The New York Rangers (19-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5, fourth), square off on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+ in a battle between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

The Rangers have recorded a 7-3-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 31 goals while conceding 29 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (25.0% conversion rate).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-150)

Rangers (-150) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 19-6-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 19 times, and are 16-2-1 in those games (to record 33 points).

In the 15 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 20 points after finishing 10-5-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 13-2-0 (26 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers finished 6-4-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.32 9th 8th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 20th 30.2 Shots 32.2 8th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 32.1 26th 2nd 30% Power Play % 24.66% 7th 8th 84.71% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 15th

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

