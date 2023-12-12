Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The New York Rangers (19-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5, fourth), square off on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+ in a battle between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.
The Rangers have recorded a 7-3-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 31 goals while conceding 29 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (25.0% conversion rate).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have a 19-6-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).
- New York has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).
- The Rangers have scored three or more goals 19 times, and are 16-2-1 in those games (to record 33 points).
- In the 15 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 20 points after finishing 10-5-0.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 13-2-0 (26 points).
- The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers finished 6-4-1 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Maple Leafs Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|9th
|8th
|2.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|17th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|32.2
|8th
|14th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|26th
|2nd
|30%
|Power Play %
|24.66%
|7th
|8th
|84.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.77%
|15th
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
