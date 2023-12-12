Rangers vs. Maple Leafs December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Rangers' Chris Kreider and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSG,ESPN+
Rangers Players to Watch
- Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (37 points), via collected 16 goals and 21 assists.
- Through 26 games, Vincent Trocheck has scored six goals and picked up 20 assists.
- Kreider has scored 14 goals and added eight assists in 26 games for New York.
- In 10 games, Jonathan Quick's record is 8-0-1. He has conceded 21 goals (2.20 goals against average) and has racked up 249 saves.
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- William Nylander's 13 goals and 21 assists in 25 contests give him 34 points on the season.
- Toronto's Auston Matthews has posted 28 total points (1.1 per game), with 19 goals and nine assists.
- This season, Marner has nine goals and 17 assists for New York.
- In the crease, Ilya Samsonov has an .884 save percentage (59th in the league), with 267 total saves, while giving up 35 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put up a 5-1-4 record between the posts for Toronto this season.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Maple Leafs Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|9th
|8th
|2.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|17th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|32.2
|8th
|14th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|26th
|2nd
|30%
|Power Play %
|24.66%
|7th
|8th
|84.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.77%
|15th
