The New York Rangers' Chris Kreider and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (37 points), via collected 16 goals and 21 assists.

Through 26 games, Vincent Trocheck has scored six goals and picked up 20 assists.

Kreider has scored 14 goals and added eight assists in 26 games for New York.

In 10 games, Jonathan Quick's record is 8-0-1. He has conceded 21 goals (2.20 goals against average) and has racked up 249 saves.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander's 13 goals and 21 assists in 25 contests give him 34 points on the season.

Toronto's Auston Matthews has posted 28 total points (1.1 per game), with 19 goals and nine assists.

This season, Marner has nine goals and 17 assists for New York.

In the crease, Ilya Samsonov has an .884 save percentage (59th in the league), with 267 total saves, while giving up 35 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put up a 5-1-4 record between the posts for Toronto this season.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.32 9th 8th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 20th 30.2 Shots 32.2 8th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 32.1 26th 2nd 30% Power Play % 24.66% 7th 8th 84.71% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 15th

