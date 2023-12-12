Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (19-6-1), host the fourth-ranked team from the conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5), on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-150)
|Maple Leafs (+125)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 21 times this season, and have finished 16-5 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
- In 13 of 26 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|85 (15th)
|Goals
|83 (19th)
|70 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (12th)
|24 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (16th)
|13 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (11th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- New York went over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Rangers have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 70 (2.7 per game).
- With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.