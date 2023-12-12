The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (19-6-1), host the fourth-ranked team from the conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-5), on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-150) Maple Leafs (+125) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 21 times this season, and have finished 16-5 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

In 13 of 26 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 85 (15th) Goals 83 (19th) 70 (7th) Goals Allowed 80 (12th) 24 (5th) Power Play Goals 18 (16th) 13 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

New York went over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 85 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Rangers have allowed the seventh-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 70 (2.7 per game).

With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.