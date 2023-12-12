You can find player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, William Nylander and others on the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 37 points in 26 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Vincent Trocheck has picked up 26 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 20 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Chris Kreider's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Predators Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Nylander has scored 13 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Toronto offense with 34 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 12%.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 2 2 3 at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Auston Matthews has helped lead the attack for Toronto this season with 19 goals and nine assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 11 1 0 1 11 vs. Predators Dec. 9 2 0 2 4 at Senators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 2 0 2 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 2 2 2

