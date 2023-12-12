There is high school basketball action in Rensselaer County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Rensselaer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Burnt Hills, NY

Burnt Hills, NY Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Gray

Section 2 - Suburban - Gray How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansingburgh Senior High School at Cohoes High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cohoes, NY

Cohoes, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwich Senior High School at Hoosic Valley Senior High School