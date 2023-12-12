New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rensselaer County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Rensselaer County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Rensselaer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Gray
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansingburgh Senior High School at Cohoes High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cohoes, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwich Senior High School at Hoosic Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Schaghticoke, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
