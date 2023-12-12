New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Saratoga County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Gray
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glens Falls High School at Schuylerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Schuylerville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
