New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Suffolk County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Islip High School at Miller Place High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Miller Place, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Patchogue-Medford High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Medford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Point Senior High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Islip Senior High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Moriches High School at Comsewogue Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Sinai Senior High School at Kings Park High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kings Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.