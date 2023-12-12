Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Suffolk County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Islip High School at Miller Place High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 12

Location: Miller Place, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Patchogue-Medford High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12

Location: Medford, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Point Senior High School at Hauppauge High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12

Location: Hauppauge, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Islip Senior High School at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

Location: Huntington Station, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Moriches High School at Comsewogue Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Sinai Senior High School at Kings Park High School