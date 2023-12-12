Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Sullivan County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Sullivan County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sullivan West High School at Fallsburg Central School District

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

Fallsburg, NY

Fallsburg, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Goshen Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tri-Valley Secondary School