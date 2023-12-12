Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ulster County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kingston Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12

4:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Newburgh, NY

Newburgh, NY Conference: Orange County 1

Orange County 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Onteora Senior High School at Spackenkill High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12

5:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY Conference: Mid Hudson 3

Mid Hudson 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlboro High School at New Paltz Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: New Paltz, NY

New Paltz, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallkill Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park