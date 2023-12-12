New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Ulster County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingston Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Conference: Orange County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onteora Senior High School at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- Conference: Mid Hudson 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlboro High School at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallkill Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- Conference: Mid Hudson 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
