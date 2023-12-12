Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Trocheck against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is 0.

In five of 26 games this season, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Trocheck has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Trocheck has an assist in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Trocheck's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 26 Points 3 6 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

