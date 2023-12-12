Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Warren County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Placid Senior High School at Bolton Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bolton Landing, NY

Bolton Landing, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Glens Falls High School at Schuylerville High School