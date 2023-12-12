New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Washington County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartford Central School at Whitehall Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Whitehall, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge Senior High School at Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwich Senior High School at Hoosic Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Schaghticoke, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
