Should you bet on Will Cuylle to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cuylle stats and insights

Cuylle has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:27 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.