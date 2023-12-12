Will Zachary Jones Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 12?
Will Zachary Jones light the lamp when the New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
