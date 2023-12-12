Will Zachary Jones light the lamp when the New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:26 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

