The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 131-118 loss to the Kings (his last game) Johnson produced 15 points.

In this piece we'll break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 6.1 Assists -- 2.7 3.1 PRA -- 23.1 23.9 PR -- 20.4 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Johnson has made 5.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.