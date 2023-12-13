Cameron Thomas and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Thomas produced 20 points in a 131-118 loss against the Kings.

In this article, we look at Thomas' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 23.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.3 PRA -- 28.9 PR -- 26.6 3PM 1.5 2.1



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 12.9% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.9 per contest.

Thomas is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Thomas' Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

The Suns allow 24.9 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns allow 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 39 43 5 3 3 1 1 1/19/2023 13 15 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.