The New York Knicks, Donte DiVincenzo included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 136-130 win against the Raptors, DiVincenzo had three points and five assists.

In this article we will look at DiVincenzo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.6 9.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.6 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.1 PRA -- 13.4 14.5 PR -- 11.5 12.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.8



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, DiVincenzo has made 3.0 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 120.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.1 per contest, 28th in the league.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 39 19 4 2 5 0 2 12/7/2022 28 7 9 7 1 0 3 11/25/2022 19 3 3 5 1 0 2

