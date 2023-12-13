Dorian Finney-Smith plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Finney-Smith had 13 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 131-118 loss versus the Kings.

Let's break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.1 10.4 Rebounds -- 5.2 5.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 17.6 16.8 PR -- 16.3 15.6 3PM 1.5 2.7 2.3



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Suns

Finney-Smith is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

Finney-Smith is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Suns give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 24.9 per contest, ninth in the league.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 35 18 12 3 3 0 1 12/5/2022 23 3 2 0 1 0 0 10/19/2022 38 5 3 0 1 0 2

