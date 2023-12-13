Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Erie County, New York. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burgard High School at Math Science Technology Prep School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Law Olmsted High School at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Mgt

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Alden Central High School at Barker Jr Sr High School