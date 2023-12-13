New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Erie County, New York. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burgard High School at Math Science Technology Prep School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Law Olmsted High School at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Mgt
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden Central High School at Barker Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Barker, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.