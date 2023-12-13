High school basketball is on the schedule today in Franklin County, New York, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madrid-Waddington Senior High School at Chateaugay Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Chateaugay, NY

Chateaugay, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Gouverneur High School at Salmon River Central High School