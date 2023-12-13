New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, New York? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Canajoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Canajoharie, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.