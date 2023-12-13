New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Genesee County, New York has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pembroke Senior High School at Byron-Bergen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Bergen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
