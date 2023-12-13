Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 136-130 win over the Raptors, Brunson put up 21 points and nine assists.

In this article, we look at Brunson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.6 26.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.7 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.6 PRA -- 33.7 36.3 PR -- 28.1 29.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Jazz

Brunson has taken 18.8 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 21.0% and 21.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brunson is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Jazz give up 120.3 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz give up 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

Allowing 28.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 14 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 39 38 3 5 2 0 1 11/15/2022 34 25 3 8 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.