Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 136-130 win against the Raptors, Randle put up 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

We're going to break down Randle's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.0 25.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 9.2 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.3 PRA -- 37 39.7 PR -- 31.6 34.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 19.6% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.8.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 120.3 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.1 per game, 28th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have given up 14 makes per game, 27th in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 39 31 6 2 3 0 0 11/15/2022 31 15 5 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.