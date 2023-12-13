The Utah Jazz (7-16) and Julius Randle's New York Knicks (13-9) meet at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 13, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Julius Randle vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle John Collins Total Fantasy Pts 879.4 613.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40 27.9 Fantasy Rank 22 74

Julius Randle vs. John Collins Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's numbers for the season are 22 points, 5.4 assists and 9.6 boards per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per outing (sixth in the league).

The 45.8 rebounds per game New York averages rank sixth in the NBA, and are 5.5 more than the 40.3 its opponents collect per contest.

The Knicks knock down 13.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make while shooting 37.2% from deep.

New York wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 13.6.

John Collins & the Jazz

John Collins averages 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Jazz put up 111.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential and have been outscored by nine points per game.

Utah wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It collects 46.5 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.2.

The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from deep.

Utah has committed 4.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.7 (30th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).

Julius Randle vs. John Collins Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle John Collins Plus/Minus Per Game 1.9 -8.5 Usage Percentage 28.9% 18.8% True Shooting Pct 53.9% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 15.3% 15.1% Assist Pct 24.3% 4.5%

