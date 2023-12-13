Julius Randle vs. John Collins and the Utah Jazz: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (7-16) and Julius Randle's New York Knicks (13-9) meet at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 13, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Julius Randle vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|John Collins
|Total Fantasy Pts
|879.4
|613.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40
|27.9
|Fantasy Rank
|22
|74
Julius Randle vs. John Collins Insights
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Randle's numbers for the season are 22 points, 5.4 assists and 9.6 boards per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The 45.8 rebounds per game New York averages rank sixth in the NBA, and are 5.5 more than the 40.3 its opponents collect per contest.
- The Knicks knock down 13.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make while shooting 37.2% from deep.
- New York wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in the league) while its opponents average 13.6.
John Collins & the Jazz
- John Collins averages 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Jazz put up 111.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential and have been outscored by nine points per game.
- Utah wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It collects 46.5 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.2.
- The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from deep.
- Utah has committed 4.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.7 (30th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).
Julius Randle vs. John Collins Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|John Collins
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.9
|-8.5
|Usage Percentage
|28.9%
|18.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|53.9%
|57.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.3%
|15.1%
|Assist Pct
|24.3%
|4.5%
