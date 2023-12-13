The Utah Jazz (7-16) and Julius Randle's New York Knicks (13-9) meet at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julius Randle vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 879.4 576 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40 38.4 Fantasy Rank 22 -

Buy Randle and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Julius Randle vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle is putting up 22 points, 5.4 assists and 9.6 boards per contest.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per contest (sixth in the league).

New York wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.3 per contest.

The Knicks knock down 13.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 38.4% from deep while their opponents hit 37.2% from long range.

New York has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA action), 1.1 fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (15th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Jazz have a -206 scoring differential, falling short by nine points per game. They're putting up 111.3 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are allowing 120.3 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Utah comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It grabs 46.5 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.2.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14 their opponents make, shooting 37.7% from deep.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 12.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Julius Randle vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 1.9 -2.7 Usage Percentage 28.9% 24.5% True Shooting Pct 53.9% 62.5% Total Rebound Pct 15.3% 14% Assist Pct 24.3% 5.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.