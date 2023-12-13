The Utah Jazz (7-16), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center, will attempt to break a three-game losing stretch when hosting the New York Knicks (13-9). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Knicks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-5.5) 227.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-6.5) 226 -250 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are allowing 109.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Jazz put up 111.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -206 scoring differential and have been outscored by nine points per game.

These two teams rack up a combined 224.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 230 combined points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Utah is 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Knicks and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

