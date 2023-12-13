The Utah Jazz (7-16) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Knicks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Jazz 110

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 5.5)

Knicks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.8)

Knicks (-7.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.2

The Jazz (11-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 6.7% less often than the Knicks (12-10-0) this year.

New York covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (41.7%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the total 56.5% of the time this season (13 out of 23). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (12 out of 22).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 4-15, while the Knicks are 10-2 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been led by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 109.7 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (113.1 per contest).

New York ranks best in the NBA by allowing only 40.3 rebounds per game. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 45.8 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 24 assists per contest.

New York ranks seventh in the NBA with 12.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 13.6 forced turnovers per game.

The Knicks are sinking 13.6 three-pointers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.4% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

