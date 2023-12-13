On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Utah Jazz (6-12) hit the court against the New York Knicks (10-7) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins averages 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Keyonte George puts up 9.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Knicks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Knicks 112.9 Points Avg. 110 119.7 Points Allowed Avg. 105.1 44.8% Field Goal % 44.1% 36.1% Three Point % 37.3%

