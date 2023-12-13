Knicks vs. Jazz December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Utah Jazz (6-12) hit the court against the New York Knicks (10-7) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Knicks vs. Jazz Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- December 11 at home vs the Raptors
- November 30 at home vs the Pistons
- December 1 at the Raptors
- December 5 at the Bucks
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley is putting up 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Josh Hart is averaging 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins averages 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Keyonte George puts up 9.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Knicks
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|110
|119.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.1
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|44.1%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.