Knicks vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-16) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Knicks vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-5.5
|227.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 10 times.
- New York's matchups this year have an average point total of 222.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 12-10-0 this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 12 times and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.
- This season, New York has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 71.4% chance to win.
Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info
Knicks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|10
|45.5%
|113.1
|224.4
|109.7
|230
|221.4
|Jazz
|14
|60.9%
|111.3
|224.4
|120.3
|230
|229.2
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over eight times.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-5-0) than it has at home (5-5-0).
- The Knicks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Jazz allow (120.3).
- New York has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 120.3 points.
Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|12-10
|5-4
|12-10
|Jazz
|11-12
|5-7
|13-10
Knicks vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Knicks
|Jazz
|113.1
|111.3
|19
|23
|5-2
|8-5
|5-2
|6-7
|109.7
|120.3
|5
|25
|9-4
|7-1
|9-4
|5-3
