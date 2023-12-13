The Utah Jazz (7-16) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Knicks vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -5.5 227.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 10 times.

New York's matchups this year have an average point total of 222.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 12-10-0 this season.

This season, New York has been favored 12 times and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.

This season, New York has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 71.4% chance to win.

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

Knicks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 10 45.5% 113.1 224.4 109.7 230 221.4 Jazz 14 60.9% 111.3 224.4 120.3 230 229.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over eight times.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-5-0) than it has at home (5-5-0).

The Knicks put up 7.2 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Jazz allow (120.3).

New York has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 120.3 points.

Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Knicks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 12-10 5-4 12-10 Jazz 11-12 5-7 13-10

Knicks vs. Jazz Point Insights

Knicks Jazz 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 5-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-7 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 120.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 9-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-1 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-3

