The New York Knicks (13-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Utah Jazz (7-16) on Wednesday, December 13 at Delta Center, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.

The Knicks came out on top in their most recent matchup 136-130 against the Raptors on Monday. Julius Randle scored 34 points in the Knicks' win, leading the team.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Knee 15.0 2.9 2.8

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: John Collins: Questionable (Illness), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hamstring), Walker Kessler: Questionable (Foot)

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and MSG

