How to Watch the Knicks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-16) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on December 13, 2023 at Delta Center.
Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games New York shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.
- The Knicks average 113.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 120.3 the Jazz allow.
- New York has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 120.3 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks post 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 112.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.
- New York gives up 105.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.8 in away games.
- The Knicks are averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 3.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.3 threes per game, 37% three-point percentage).
Knicks Injuries
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Knee
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
