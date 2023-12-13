The Utah Jazz (7-16) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on December 13, 2023 at Delta Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

The Knicks average 113.1 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 120.3 the Jazz allow.

New York has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 120.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks post 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 112.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.

New York gives up 105.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.8 in away games.

The Knicks are averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 3.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.3 threes per game, 37% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries