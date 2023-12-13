Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Jazz on December 13, 2023
The New York Knicks visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Wednesday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julius Randle and others in this outing.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info
|Knicks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Knicks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Jazz Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|5.5 (Over: +124)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- Randle's 22 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Randle has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Randle has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Get Randle gear at Fanatics!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Brunson has collected 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
- His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.