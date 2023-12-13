The New York Knicks visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Wednesday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julius Randle and others in this outing.

Knicks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Randle's 22 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Randle has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -108)

The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brunson has collected 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

