The Utah Jazz (7-16) and the New York Knicks (13-9) are slated to match up on Wednesday at Delta Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, John Collins and Jalen Brunson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were victorious in their most recent game against the Raptors, 136-130, on Monday. Julius Randle was their top scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 34 8 5 0 0 1 RJ Barrett 27 3 2 1 1 3 Jalen Brunson 21 2 9 1 0 3

Knicks vs Jazz Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle provides the Knicks 22 points, 9.6 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson contributes with 24.6 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

The Knicks receive 8.5 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 6.1 boards and 3 assists.

The Knicks receive 15 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett provides the Knicks 19.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 25.2 9.2 5.3 0.3 0.2 1.6 Jalen Brunson 26 3.7 6.6 1.1 0.1 2.8 RJ Barrett 17.5 4.1 2.2 0.5 0.2 1.4 Josh Hart 9.9 5.7 3.3 1.3 0.2 1.4 Mitchell Robinson 5.2 7.9 0.9 1.5 1.5 0

