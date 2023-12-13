Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Bridges totaled 22 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-118 loss versus the Kings.

Let's look at Bridges' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.1 26.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.7 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 33.1 36.2 PR -- 29.1 32 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Bridges has made 8.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.3% of his team's total makes.

Bridges is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bridges' Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 24.9 per game, ninth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 11.5 makes per game.

