Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, December 13 at 9:00 PM ET, the Phoenix Suns (13-10) face Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Nets vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and YES
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Kevin Durant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|809.4
|903.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.8
|47.6
|Fantasy Rank
|8
|32
Buy Durant and Bridges gear on Fanatics!
Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Insights
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Bridges gets the Nets 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- The Nets are outscoring opponents by three points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 117 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 114 per contest (19th in league).
- Brooklyn prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 48 rebounds per game (first in league) compared to its opponents' 43.6.
- The Nets connect on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.
- Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in league) while its opponents average 11.2.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant is posting 31 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.
- The Suns' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (13th in the league).
- Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 43.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.
- The Suns knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5. They shoot 38.4% from deep while their opponents hit 34.8% from long range.
- Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 14.3 (24th in the league) while its opponents average 12.1.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Kevin Durant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|1.7
|4.4
|Usage Percentage
|26.6%
|32.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.4%
|64.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9%
|10%
|Assist Pct
|17.4%
|28.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.