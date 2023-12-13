On Wednesday, December 13 at 9:00 PM ET, the Phoenix Suns (13-10) face Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 809.4 903.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.8 47.6 Fantasy Rank 8 32

Buy Durant and Bridges gear on Fanatics!

Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges gets the Nets 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets are outscoring opponents by three points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 117 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 114 per contest (19th in league).

Brooklyn prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 48 rebounds per game (first in league) compared to its opponents' 43.6.

The Nets connect on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.5 (seventh in league) while its opponents average 11.2.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is posting 31 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

The Suns' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.3 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (13th in the league).

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 43.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 17th in the league, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.

The Suns knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5. They shoot 38.4% from deep while their opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 14.3 (24th in the league) while its opponents average 12.1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikal Bridges vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game 1.7 4.4 Usage Percentage 26.6% 32.8% True Shooting Pct 60.4% 64.4% Total Rebound Pct 9% 10% Assist Pct 17.4% 28.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.