New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monroe County, New York has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University Preparatory Charter School at Vertus Charter School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Rochester, NY
- Conference: Private Parochial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.