New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Montgomery County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at Canajoharie Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Canajoharie, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schoharie Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Fonda, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Plain Senior High School at Middleburgh JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Middleburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.