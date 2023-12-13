New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nassau County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evergreen Charter School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friends Senior Academy at Island Trees Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Levittown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roslyn High School at Great Neck North Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Great Neck, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hempstead High School at Floral Park Memorial High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Floral Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oyster Bay High School at East Rockaway Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: East Rockaway, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
