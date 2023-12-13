Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nassau County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Evergreen Charter School at The Wheatley School

Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on December 13

4:55 PM ET on December 13 Location: Old Westbury, NY

Old Westbury, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friends Senior Academy at Island Trees Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13

5:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Levittown, NY

Levittown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Roslyn High School at Great Neck North Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13

5:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Great Neck, NY

Great Neck, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hempstead High School at Floral Park Memorial High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 13

5:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Floral Park, NY

Floral Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Oyster Bay High School at East Rockaway Senior High School