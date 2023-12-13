On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (13-10) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Suns matchup.

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs Suns Additional Info

Nets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 115.3 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +50 scoring differential overall.

The Nets' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of putting up 117 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 114 per contest (19th in league).

The two teams average 232.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

These two teams together allow 227.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Nets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +25000 +12500 - Suns +700 +325 -

