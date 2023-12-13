On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (11-7) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.

Nets vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.

Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.9 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Devin Booker averages 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 boards.

Nets vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Nets 116.4 Points Avg. 115.3 113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 47.4% Field Goal % 47% 38.7% Three Point % 38.9%

