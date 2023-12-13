Nets vs. Suns December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (11-7) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nets vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games
- December 8 at home vs the Wizards
- December 11 at the Kings
- December 6 at the Hawks
- December 2 at home vs the Magic
- November 30 at home vs the Hornets
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Nets are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.
- Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant puts up 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.9 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field.
- Devin Booker averages 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Nets
|116.4
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|113.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|38.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.