The Phoenix Suns (13-10) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Nets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 227.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

Brooklyn has a 230.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.4 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn's ATS record is 16-6-0 this season.

The Nets have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nets vs Suns Additional Info

Nets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 12 52.2% 115.3 232.3 113.1 227.1 226.8 Nets 11 50% 117 232.3 114 227.1 227.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.769, 10-3-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).

The Nets' 117 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 113.1 the Suns give up to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 7-7 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Nets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 16-6 7-5 12-10 Suns 11-12 6-8 15-8

Nets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nets Suns 117 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 7-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 114 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 12-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-7 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-7

