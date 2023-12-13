Nets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (13-10) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.
Nets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|227.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- Brooklyn has a 230.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.4 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn's ATS record is 16-6-0 this season.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Nets vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Nets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nets Injury Report
|Suns vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Nets Prediction
Nets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|12
|52.2%
|115.3
|232.3
|113.1
|227.1
|226.8
|Nets
|11
|50%
|117
|232.3
|114
|227.1
|227.2
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.769, 10-3-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).
- The Nets' 117 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 113.1 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 7-7 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
Nets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|16-6
|7-5
|12-10
|Suns
|11-12
|6-8
|15-8
Nets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nets
|Suns
|117
|115.3
|8
|12
|10-4
|8-5
|7-7
|11-2
|114
|113.1
|19
|13
|12-0
|11-7
|11-1
|11-7
