Nets vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 13
The Brooklyn Nets' (12-10) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Wednesday, December 13 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (13-10) at Footprint Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Nets are coming off of a 131-118 loss to the Kings in their most recent outing on Monday. Mikal Bridges scored a team-leading 22 points for the Nets in the loss.
Nets vs Suns Additional Info
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|1
|0
|0
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.7
|3
|3.5
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Josh Okogie: Questionable (Hip), Nassir Little: Questionable (Concussion), Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Questionable (Groin), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
