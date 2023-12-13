The Brooklyn Nets' (12-10) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Wednesday, December 13 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (13-10) at Footprint Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets are coming off of a 131-118 loss to the Kings in their most recent outing on Monday. Mikal Bridges scored a team-leading 22 points for the Nets in the loss.

Nets vs Suns Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1 0 0 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3 3.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Josh Okogie: Questionable (Hip), Nassir Little: Questionable (Concussion), Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Questionable (Groin), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.