The Phoenix Suns (13-10) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) on December 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.8% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 6-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.

The Nets score an average of 117 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 113.1 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Brooklyn is 7-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up fewer points per game at home (115.6) than away (118.9), but also allow fewer at home (108.8) than on the road (121.3).

In 2023-24 Brooklyn is giving up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (108.8) than on the road (121.3).

This season the Nets are averaging fewer assists at home (25 per game) than away (27.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries