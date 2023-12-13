How to Watch the Nets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (13-10) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) on December 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nets vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Nets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nets Injury Report
|Suns vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Nets Prediction
|Suns vs Nets Player Props
|Suns vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.8% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has put together a 6-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.
- The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.
- The Nets score an average of 117 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 113.1 the Suns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Brooklyn is 7-7.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets put up fewer points per game at home (115.6) than away (118.9), but also allow fewer at home (108.8) than on the road (121.3).
- In 2023-24 Brooklyn is giving up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (108.8) than on the road (121.3).
- This season the Nets are averaging fewer assists at home (25 per game) than away (27.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.